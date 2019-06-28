Short Interest in TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) Expands By 71.3%

TransAct Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TACT) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a growth of 71.3% from the May 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

TransAct Technologies stock opened at $11.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.53. TransAct Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a market cap of $84.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.55 million for the quarter. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 20.55%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%.

In related news, Director Thomas R. Schwarz sold 3,000 shares of TransAct Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.17, for a total transaction of $27,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 296,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after buying an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 248,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 23,751 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 118,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 36,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 7,339 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TACT. ValuEngine raised shares of TransAct Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley set a $14.00 price objective on shares of TransAct Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAct Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th.

About TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies Incorporated designs, develops, and markets transaction-based and specialty printers and terminals in the United States and internationally. It offers thermal and inkjet printers and terminals to generate labels, coupons, and transaction records, such as receipts, tickets, and other documents, as well as printed logging and plotting of data.

