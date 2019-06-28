Sidoti Begins Coverage on PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR)

Sidoti began coverage on shares of PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on PAR Technology in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE PAR opened at $27.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.39. PAR Technology has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $453.94 million, a P/E ratio of -89.06 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

PAR Technology (NYSE:PAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. PAR Technology had a negative return on equity of 13.55% and a negative net margin of 14.15%. The firm had revenue of $44.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.94 million. Sell-side analysts predict that PAR Technology will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 4,825.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 121.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,740 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 33,848 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY purchased a new position in shares of PAR Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PAR Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 746,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.20% of the company’s stock.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides management technology solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Restaurant/Retail and Government. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers point-of-sale (POS) technology solutions, including cloud-based, software-as-a-service Brink and on-premise POS PixelPoint solutions, and its POS hardware platforms, as well as installation, technical, and maintenance support services.

