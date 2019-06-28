Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) Short Interest Down 7.5% in June

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SLGN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,596,400 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the May 15th total of 1,725,100 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 533,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on SLGN shares. BidaskClub upgraded Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Silgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Silgan in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SLGN traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,008,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,431. Silgan has a twelve month low of $22.24 and a twelve month high of $30.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Silgan will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.15%.

In other Silgan news, VP Robert B. Lewis sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $2,250,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 252,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,566,031.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Adam J. Greenlee sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total value of $3,289,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,367 shares in the company, valued at $3,927,873.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 259,334 shares of company stock worth $7,772,706. Company insiders own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Silgan by 283.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 3,629 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Silgan during the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. 65.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Metal Containers, Closures, and Plastic Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

