Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

SLP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Simulations Plus from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

SLP opened at $28.35 on Monday. Simulations Plus has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $29.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.81. The company has a market cap of $492.18 million, a PE ratio of 56.70 and a beta of -0.52.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 9th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.61% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The business had revenue of $8.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total transaction of $474,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,178,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,921,390.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $68,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $409,456.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $952,150. Corporate insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 571,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,380,000 after buying an additional 25,871 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 559,928 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,311,000 after buying an additional 30,153 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 485,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after buying an additional 39,114 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 379,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,561,000 after buying an additional 42,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 355,057 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,495,000 after buying an additional 20,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.28% of the company’s stock.

About Simulations Plus

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and machine-learning-based prediction of properties of molecules from their structure worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments that measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.