Software (ETR:SOW) Given a €34.00 Price Target by HSBC Analysts

HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price target on Software (ETR:SOW) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SOW. Baader Bank set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Oddo Bhf set a €45.00 ($52.33) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price objective on shares of Software and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.38 ($44.63).

Shares of ETR:SOW opened at €29.73 ($34.57) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Software has a 52-week low of €28.83 ($33.52) and a 52-week high of €44.19 ($51.38). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €30.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.37.

Software Company Profile

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

