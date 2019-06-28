Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Very Likely to Impact Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) Share Price

Press coverage about Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Thermal Energy International earned a news impact score of 1.13 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 8 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is very likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of CVE TMG traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching C$0.07. 26,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.33 million and a PE ratio of -65.00. Thermal Energy International has a 52-week low of C$0.06 and a 52-week high of C$0.10.

Thermal Energy International (CVE:TMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.12 million for the quarter.

About Thermal Energy International

Thermal Energy International Inc engages in the development, engineering, and supply of pollution control products, heat recovery systems, and condensate return solutions in North America, Europe, China, and internationally. Its products include GEM steam traps; FLU-ACE, a direct contact condensing heat recovery system that recycles the heat lost through the boiler flue gas exhaust; and DRY-REX, a low temperature biomass drying system.

