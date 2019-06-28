Spendcoin Trading 42.7% Lower Over Last Week (SPND)

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 10% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 27th. One Spendcoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0187 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Token Store and LATOKEN. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 42.7% lower against the dollar. Spendcoin has a market capitalization of $6.59 million and $3.85 million worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003669 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.80 or 0.00305150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008839 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.01774783 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000974 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.04 or 0.00153854 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00019665 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0616 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About Spendcoin

Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 352,116,078 tokens. The official message board for Spendcoin is medium.com/Spend. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org. Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation. The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

Spendcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Token Store. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spendcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

