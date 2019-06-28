Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 5,420,251 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 459% from the previous session’s volume of 970,224 shares.The stock last traded at $30.24 and had previously closed at $30.19.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STAG. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Stag Industrial in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Stag Industrial to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Stag Industrial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.63.

The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $95.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.19 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 4.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1192 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stag Industrial by 5.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 14,841,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $408,135,000 after buying an additional 813,941 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,247,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,121,785 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,909,000 after buying an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Stag Industrial by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

