Stephen Alpart Sells 3,128 Shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) Stock

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:GPMT) insider Stephen Alpart sold 3,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.92, for a total transaction of $59,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:GPMT opened at $19.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 12.95 and a current ratio of 12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.98. Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $19.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 118.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.17.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 144.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 5,555.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 378.0% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the first quarter valued at $48,000. 73.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust Inc originates, invests in, and manages senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, and other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments in the United States. As of December 31, 2018, its investment portfolio includes 94 commercial real estate debt investments.

