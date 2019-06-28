Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Ryerson (NYSE:RYI)

Ryerson Holding Corp (NYSE:RYI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 900 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,329% compared to the typical daily volume of 63 put options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on RYI. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Ryerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.33. 281,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,225. Ryerson has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $12.85. The stock has a market cap of $291.31 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.58.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.22. Ryerson had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 76.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Ryerson’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryerson will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ryerson news, insider Michael Burbach purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $33,960.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 110,090 shares in the company, valued at $934,664.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 9,171 shares of company stock worth $77,176. Corporate insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter worth about $27,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 111.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Ryerson by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,940 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 6,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ryerson during the first quarter valued at about $184,000. 35.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ryerson

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

