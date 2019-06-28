Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 641 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,045% compared to the average daily volume of 56 call options.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 2,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.36, for a total value of $196,574.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark J. Parrell sold 59,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.60, for a total value of $4,548,891.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,111,301.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 185,173 shares of company stock valued at $14,222,839 in the last quarter. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its stake in Equity Residential by 120.6% during the 4th quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 1,736 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQR traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $75.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,377,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.54. Equity Residential has a one year low of $62.40 and a one year high of $79.47.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $662.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.00 million. Equity Residential had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 21.10%. Equity Residential’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.567 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.85%.

A number of research firms recently commented on EQR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity Residential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Argus increased their price target on Equity Residential to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.74 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Equity Residential in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equity Residential currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.21.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

