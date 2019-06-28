StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Shares Gap Up to $28.80

StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $28.80. StoneCo shares last traded at $29.58, with a volume of 2,046,837 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of StoneCo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Monday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion and a PE ratio of 89.64.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $142.17 million for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STNE. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new position in StoneCo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors own 37.19% of the company’s stock.

About StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

