Storj 1-Day Volume Tops $6.98 Million (STORJ)

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 28th. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00002038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Radar Relay, Upbit, Binance and Bittrex. Storj has a market cap of $33.86 million and $6.98 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 8.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003441 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.12 or 0.00279057 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $210.58 or 0.01722082 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008165 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00148866 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00024157 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Storj Token Profile

Storj’s genesis date was July 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,787,439 tokens. Storj’s official website is storj.io. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Ethfinex, Gate.io, Radar Relay, OKEx, IDEX, ABCC, Liqui, Upbit, Liquid, Livecoin, Binance, IDAX, Tidex, Poloniex, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Storj should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

