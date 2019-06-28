Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunrun Inc. develops, owns, manages and sells residential solar energy systems. The Company provides solar service offerings through channels consists of direct-to-consumer channel, solar partner channel and strategic partnership channel. It also develops and sells mounting structures through the installation and distribution operations under the SnapNrack brand. The Company operates primarily in Arizona, California, Delaware, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Oregon, Pennsylvania and South Carolina, as well as the District of Columbia. Sunrun Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Sunrun from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $24.00 price target on Sunrun and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TheStreet downgraded Sunrun from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.50 price target (up from $17.50) on shares of Sunrun in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sunrun presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.69.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $18.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51. Sunrun has a 52 week low of $8.81 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The energy company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $194.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.90 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 1.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Edward Harris Fenster sold 3,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $59,705.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,460,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,856,183.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc bought 103,292 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $1,615,486.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,696,530 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,535 and have sold 117,129 shares valued at $2,086,424. Corporate insiders own 9.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 16,805 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sunrun by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 141,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 99,365 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in Sunrun by 363.8% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,789 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its stake in Sunrun by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sunrun Company Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

