Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) Short Interest Update

Superconductor Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCON) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,900 shares, a drop of 8.5% from the May 15th total of 205,400 shares. Approximately 6.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 86,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days.

SCON has been the topic of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Superconductor Technologies in a report on Friday, March 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Superconductor Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Superconductor Technologies stock traded up $1,309,999.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1,310,000.00. 61,779 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,180. Superconductor Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $12.88. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 million, a PE ratio of -325,062.03 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.94.

Superconductor Technologies (NASDAQ:SCON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.17). Superconductor Technologies had a negative return on equity of 142.41% and a negative net margin of 414.94%. On average, equities analysts predict that Superconductor Technologies will post -1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Superconductor Technologies

Superconductor Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and commercializes high temperature superconductor materials and related technologies in the United States. It is involved in developing Conductus superconducting wire for power applications. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

