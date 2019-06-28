SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.65% and a net margin of 1.79%. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. SYNNEX updated its Q3 2019 guidance to $2.80-2.92 EPS.

Shares of SYNNEX stock opened at $98.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.57. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $71.82 and a 1 year high of $110.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 12th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 13.77%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine downgraded SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup set a $140.00 price target on SYNNEX and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.38.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 1,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $130,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.44, for a total value of $57,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,448.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,553 shares of company stock worth $2,146,358. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

