Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Sells $2,011,104.20 in Stock

Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Director Roy Vallee sold 15,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.95, for a total value of $2,011,104.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 52,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,788,056.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Roy Vallee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 21st, Roy Vallee sold 11,243 shares of Synopsys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.21, for a total value of $1,452,708.03.

SNPS opened at $125.62 on Friday. Synopsys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.14 and a fifty-two week high of $130.64. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.26.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.88% and a net margin of 18.74%. The company had revenue of $836.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 15,851,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,563,115,000 after buying an additional 204,619 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 17,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 786.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,723 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 3,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Synopsys by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,040 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Bank of America reissued an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. BidaskClub raised Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Synopsys from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

