Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Trading Up 5.7%

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC)’s share price was up 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $66.56 and last traded at $66.41. Approximately 2,501,293 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,417,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.82.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Teladoc Health to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.68.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.99 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 7.54 and a current ratio of 7.54.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.01. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.86% and a negative net margin of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $128.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 673,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,744,928.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 9,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $549,877.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,901.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,542 shares of company stock valued at $8,285,951 in the last ninety days. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 10.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 690,059 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after acquiring an additional 63,256 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in Teladoc Health by 383.0% in the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,668,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

