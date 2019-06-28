Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.15 Per Share

Analysts expect Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tenable’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.15) to ($0.14). Tenable posted earnings per share of ($0.18) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenable will report full year earnings of ($0.55) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.54). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.45) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.51) to ($0.39). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Tenable.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.37 million. The business’s revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

TENB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cowen assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Nomura assumed coverage on Tenable in a research note on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tenable has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.11.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total value of $876,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $971,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 285,755 shares of company stock worth $9,203,340 in the last three months. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 1,743.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in Tenable by 16.7% during the first quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 12.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Capital Management LLP now owns 176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in shares of Tenable by 193.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. 53.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tenable stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, reaching $28.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 909,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 782,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.84. Tenable has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $39.38.

About Tenable

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

Further Reading: Preferred Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tenable (TENB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.