Tenax Therapeutics (TENX) vs. Its Rivals Critical Survey

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TENX) is one of 32 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Tenax Therapeutics to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Tenax Therapeutics N/A -$6.81 million -0.15 Tenax Therapeutics Competitors $744.96 million $42.30 million 16.43

Tenax Therapeutics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Tenax Therapeutics. Tenax Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

16.3% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.4% of Tenax Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Tenax Therapeutics has a beta of 1.4, indicating that its stock price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenax Therapeutics’ peers have a beta of 3.92, indicating that their average stock price is 292% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tenax Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenax Therapeutics Competitors 166 706 1518 69 2.61

As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 9.95%. Given Tenax Therapeutics’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Tenax Therapeutics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Tenax Therapeutics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tenax Therapeutics N/A -175.30% -156.52% Tenax Therapeutics Competitors -264.40% -15.96% -9.71%

Summary

Tenax Therapeutics peers beat Tenax Therapeutics on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on the identification, development, and commercialization of a portfolio of products for the critical care market in the United States and Canada. It focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing Low Cardiac Output Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Oxygen Biotherapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. in September 2014. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.