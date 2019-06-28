Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Trading 6.8% Higher

Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (NYSE:TEVA) traded up 6.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.98 and last traded at $8.81. 33,403,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 145% from the average session volume of 13,622,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.25.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho set a $11.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup set a $13.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.05.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a negative net margin of 18.66% and a positive return on equity of 16.84%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Notaristefani Carlo De sold 16,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $183,519.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 49,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,105.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sol J. Barer acquired 111,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.98 per share, for a total transaction of $996,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,041,159.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 101,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Redmile Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 3,147,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,100 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 61,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 40,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic medicines and a portfolio of specialty medicines worldwide. It operates through two segments, Generic Medicines and Specialty Medicines. The Generic Medicines segment offers sterile products, hormones, narcotics, high-potency drugs, and cytotoxic substances in various dosage forms, including tablets, capsules, injectables, inhalants, liquids, ointments, and creams.

