ThoreCoin (THR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $161,038.00

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 27th. Over the last seven days, ThoreCoin has traded 16.5% higher against the dollar. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $149.39 million and approximately $161,038.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ThoreCoin token can currently be purchased for about $1,723.37 or 0.15466924 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003655 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.90 or 0.00304256 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $198.80 or 0.01784149 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00008823 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000972 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00154856 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00019849 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000559 BTC.

ThoreCoin Profile

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official. ThoreCoin’s official website is www.thorecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ThoreCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

