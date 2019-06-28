Time New Bank Price Up 9.2% Over Last 7 Days (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 28th. One Time New Bank token can now be bought for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges including Binance, CoinBene, Bibox and Huobi. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded up 9.2% against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $16.12 million and $828,174.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00003431 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.14 or 0.00279021 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $210.51 or 0.01720522 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00008170 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000907 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00147759 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 39.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00025557 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Time New Bank Token Profile

Time New Bank’s genesis date was October 1st, 2016. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,752,987,802 tokens. The official website for Time New Bank is tnb.fund. The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank.

Time New Bank Token Trading

Time New Bank can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, Huobi, BigONE, CoinBene, C2CX, Bibox, Binance, Ethfinex, DragonEX, Hotbit and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

