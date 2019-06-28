Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Translate Bio, Inc. operates as a therapeutics company. It develops transformative medicines for the treatment of diseases caused by protein and gene dysfunction. Translate Bio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TBIO. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Translate Bio in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Translate Bio in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.20.

TBIO stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53. Translate Bio has a 1 year low of $4.81 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.47 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Translate Bio will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Fosun International Ltd lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 115,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 41,488 shares during the last quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Translate Bio by 207.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 21,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 to treat ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency.

