Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.43.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Trex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. B. Riley lowered shares of Trex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded shares of Trex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 29th.

NYSE TREX traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.70. 1,414,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 870,984. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 2.06. Trex has a 52 week low of $50.88 and a 52 week high of $90.74.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $179.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.75 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.63% and a return on equity of 40.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trex will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 23,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $1,644,092.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 573 shares in the company, valued at $39,645.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jay T. Scripter sold 25,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $1,781,165.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,622.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 66,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,557,404. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,843,017 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $449,795,000 after acquiring an additional 128,870 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trex by 69.1% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,864,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,221,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,545 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Trex by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,108,330 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,704,000 after acquiring an additional 208,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Trex by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,288 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,298,000 after acquiring an additional 37,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Trex by 13.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,273,936 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,372,000 after purchasing an additional 147,097 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

