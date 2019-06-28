Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) in a report published on Monday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 195 ($2.55) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BBOX. Barclays lifted their price target on Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 155 ($2.03) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 149 ($1.95) price target on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Shares of BBOX opened at GBX 152.60 ($1.99) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 143.61. Tritax Big Box REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 1.49 ($0.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 157.60 ($2.06).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd were given a GBX 1.71 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Tritax Big Box REIT’s previous dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a yield of 1.15%.

Tritax Big Box REIT Company Profile

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

