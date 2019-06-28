TUI AG (LON:TUI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

TUI AG (LON:TUI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,056.25 ($13.80).

TUI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on TUI from GBX 1,300 ($16.99) to GBX 1,150 ($15.03) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 720 ($9.41) target price (down from GBX 730 ($9.54)) on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,150 ($15.03) target price on shares of TUI in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Numis Securities began coverage on TUI in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 1,025 ($13.39) target price for the company. Finally, Barclays began coverage on TUI in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 900 ($11.76) target price for the company.

TUI stock traded up GBX 16.80 ($0.22) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 772.40 ($10.09). 1,663,602 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.26, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 761.54. TUI has a twelve month low of GBX 686.60 ($8.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,699 ($22.20). The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

