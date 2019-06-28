U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Short Interest Update

U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,036,700 shares, a growth of 25.2% from the May 15th total of 12,805,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.3 days. Currently, 23.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The mining company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.06. U.S. Silica had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The company had revenue of $378.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that U.S. Silica will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.00%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is 15.82%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SLCA. Bank of America set a $15.00 price target on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of U.S. Silica in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seaport Global Securities set a $21.00 price objective on U.S. Silica and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut U.S. Silica from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.53.

In other U.S. Silica news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 10,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, for a total transaction of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,011.54. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLCA. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 465.7% in the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,272,869 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $12,958,000 after buying an additional 1,047,869 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,476,669 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $116,833,000 after buying an additional 1,045,341 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,616,371 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after buying an additional 699,673 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,896,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 78.4% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,065,752 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after buying an additional 468,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.69% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Silica

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

