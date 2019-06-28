UBS Group Reiterates “$106.00” Price Target for Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG)

UBS Group set a $106.00 price objective on Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America restated a buy rating and issued a $112.00 target price (up from $105.00) on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stephens downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. KeyCorp restated a hold rating on shares of Packaging Corp Of America in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Packaging Corp Of America from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $102.36.

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $93.96 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.75. Packaging Corp Of America has a 12 month low of $77.90 and a 12 month high of $118.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.06.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 30.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Packaging Corp Of America’s payout ratio is 39.35%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Packaging Corp Of America by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Packaging Corp Of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

About Packaging Corp Of America

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

