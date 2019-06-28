UBS Group Reiterates €45.00 Price Target for Alstom (EPA:ALO)

UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on Alstom (EPA:ALO) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €45.50 ($52.91) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Oddo Bhf set a €44.50 ($51.74) target price on Alstom and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating on shares of Alstom in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €42.80 ($49.77) target price on Alstom and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alstom currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €43.73 ($50.85).

EPA ALO opened at €41.21 ($47.92) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €40.64. Alstom has a fifty-two week low of €25.65 ($29.83) and a fifty-two week high of €37.37 ($43.45).

Alstom Company Profile

Alstom SA develops and markets systems, equipment, and services for the transport sector in Europe, the Americas, Asia and Pacific, the Middle-East, and Africa. The company offers metros, tramways, tram-trains, suburban trains, regional trains, high-speed trains, and passengers and freight locomotives; and signaling products, such as rail control systems, security and control, trackside, and interlocking products.

