Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seventeen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $350.06.

A number of research firms recently commented on ULTA. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $395.00 price objective (up from $365.00) on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $362.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $388.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

In other news, Director Lorna Nagler sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.03, for a total transaction of $708,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,368 shares in the company, valued at $2,962,523.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis K. Eck sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.83, for a total value of $3,528,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,622,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,715 shares of company stock valued at $4,486,741. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 85.0% during the first quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 74 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 972 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 6.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,562 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,986,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Trust National Association grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bremer Trust National Association now owns 1,033 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 30th. The specialty retailer reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ulta Beauty

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

