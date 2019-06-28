Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Univar Inc (NYSE:UNVR) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.80.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on UNVR shares. Wells Fargo & Co set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Univar and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Univar in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Univar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Univar in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd.

In related news, Director Christopher D. Pappas purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.41 per share, with a total value of $224,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,925.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the first quarter worth $172,537,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in shares of Univar by 436.4% in the fourth quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 9,500,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $168,530,000 after acquiring an additional 7,728,900 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Univar in the fourth quarter worth $71,288,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Univar by 25.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,839,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $240,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of Univar by 77.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,854,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113,591 shares in the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UNVR traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $22.04. 3,000,832 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,731,740. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62. Univar has a 1 year low of $16.33 and a 1 year high of $31.23.

Univar (NYSE:UNVR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. Univar had a net margin of 0.50% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Univar will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Univar

Univar Inc distributes commodity and specialty chemical products, and related services worldwide. It offers herbicides, fungicides, insecticides, seeds, micro and macro nutrients, horticultural products, and fertilizers; storage, packaging, and logistics services for crop protection companies; and pest control products and equipment.

