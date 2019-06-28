Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Trading 9.1% Higher

Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) shares traded up 9.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $36.16 and last traded at $35.94. 2,647,676 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,264% from the average session volume of 194,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.94.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James set a $57.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 11th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $70.00 price target on Urogen Pharma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.32.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.01. Urogen Pharma had a negative return on equity of 61.24% and a negative net margin of 4,296.08%. On average, equities analysts expect that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,954,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,147,000 after buying an additional 454,829 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 565,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,902,000 after buying an additional 147,358 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 554,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,501,000 after buying an additional 155,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $13,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Urogen Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:URGN)

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

