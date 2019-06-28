Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) PT Set at $28.00 by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright set a $28.00 price objective on Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on UROV. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Urovant Sciences in a report on Friday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $24.00 price target on shares of Urovant Sciences and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Urovant Sciences from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Urovant Sciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.63.

UROV stock opened at $7.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 8.34 and a current ratio of 8.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.34 million and a PE ratio of -1.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. Urovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Urovant Sciences (NASDAQ:UROV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.96). On average, analysts predict that Urovant Sciences will post -4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Urovant Sciences news, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant acquired 14,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.63 per share, with a total value of $110,520.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Machado acquired 21,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.54 per share, for a total transaction of $162,924.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 167,952 shares of company stock valued at $1,330,019.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Urovant Sciences by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Urovant Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $325,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Urovant Sciences

Urovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for urologic conditions. It is developing vibegron, an oral, once-daily, small molecule beta-3 agonist that is in Phase III trials for the treatment of overactive bladder (OAB) and OAB in men with benign prostatic hyperplasia; and in Phase IIa clinical trials for irritable bowel syndrome-associated pain.

