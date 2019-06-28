Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD)’s stock price rose 5.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $96.16 and last traded at $95.70. Approximately 199,822 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,157% from the average daily volume of 15,902 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.52.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Utah Medical Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

The firm has a market cap of $356.29 million, a PE ratio of 21.73 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.67.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 42.07% and a return on equity of 16.47%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Utah Medical Products by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,721,000 after buying an additional 8,765 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 175,614 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,590,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 58,533 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,862,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Utah Medical Products by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 49,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,139,000 after buying an additional 5,512 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

About Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD)

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

