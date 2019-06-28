Valhi (NYSE:VHI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) traded up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.51 and last traded at $2.60. 3,714 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 130,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.51.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.19. The company has a market cap of $885.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 3.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.04.

Get Valhi alerts:

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $486.20 million for the quarter. Valhi had a net margin of 10.38% and a return on equity of 80.44%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Valhi by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,250 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Valhi by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,695 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Valhi by 423.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,227,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 992,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Valhi by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,517,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,928,000 after purchasing an additional 44,482 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Valhi by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,098,843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 234,762 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About Valhi (NYSE:VHI)

Valhi, Inc engages in the chemicals, component products, and real estate management and development businesses worldwide. The company's Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2), which are white inorganic pigments used in various applications by paint, plastics, decorative laminate, and paper manufacturers.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Valhi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valhi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.