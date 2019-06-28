ValuEngine Downgrades Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) to Sell

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on ACER. HC Wainwright set a $55.00 price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Acer Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Acer Therapeutics from $66.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Acer Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Acer Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

NASDAQ:ACER opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.39. The stock has a market cap of $41.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.37. Acer Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.28 and a 1-year high of $34.10.

Acer Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.04. On average, analysts forecast that Acer Therapeutics will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 1,898.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 244,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 231,822 shares during the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Acer Therapeutics by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 903,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,178,000 after acquiring an additional 212,067 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $1,215,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $499,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Acer Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 31.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Acer Therapeutics Company Profile

Acer Therapeutics Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of therapies for serious rare and life-threatening diseases. Its pipeline includes three clinical-stage candidates: EDSIVO for the treatment of vascular Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome in patients with a confirmed type III collagen mutation; and ACER-001, a formulation of sodium phenylbutyrate for the treatment of various inborn errors of metabolism, including urea cycle disorders, maple syrup urine disease, and osanetant for the treatment of various neuroendocrine disorders.

