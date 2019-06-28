ValuEngine Lowers CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) to Hold

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of CPI Card Group stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,633. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.63. CPI Card Group has a 12-month low of $1.93 and a 12-month high of $4.18. The firm has a market cap of $29.57 million, a P/E ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 1.16.

CPI Card Group (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $66.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that CPI Card Group will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CPI Card Group stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in CPI Card Group Inc (NASDAQ:PMTS) (TSE:PNT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 34,921 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust owned about 0.31% of CPI Card Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

About CPI Card Group

CPI Card Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, data personalization, packaging, and fulfillment of financial payment cards. It operates through U.S. Debit and Credit, U.S. Prepaid Debit, and Other segments. The U.S. Debit and Credit segment produces financial payment cards and provides integrated card services to card-issuing banks in the United States.

