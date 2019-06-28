Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veoneer, Inc. manufactures automotive safety products. The Company offers radar systems, brakes, driver monitoring equipment, restraint controls and driver assist software. Veoneer, Inc. is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on VNE. Robert W. Baird upgraded Veoneer from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price target on Veoneer from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays reiterated a buy rating on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Sunday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Veoneer to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Longbow Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Veoneer currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $36.27.

Shares of VNE opened at $17.48 on Tuesday. Veoneer has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $57.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.72.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.31) by ($0.26). Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 19.50% and a negative net margin of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $494.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Veoneer will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Veoneer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,914,000. Ulysses Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 256.4% during the fourth quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 335,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,905,000 after acquiring an additional 241,300 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 508,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,989,000 after acquiring an additional 220,210 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 68.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,978,000 after acquiring an additional 194,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veoneer by 2,626.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 117,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 113,303 shares during the last quarter. 22.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

