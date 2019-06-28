Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Downgraded to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Veritex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Veritex in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Veritex has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.50.

VBTX opened at $25.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Veritex has a 1-year low of $20.34 and a 1-year high of $32.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.95 and a beta of 1.64.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.01. Veritex had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $81.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Veritex news, Director Pat S. Bolin acquired 18,771 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.80 per share, with a total value of $484,291.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,262 shares in the company, valued at $161,559.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gordon Huddleston acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $25,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,223 shares in the company, valued at $212,317.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 26,571 shares of company stock valued at $686,096. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veritex by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Veritex by 142.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Veritex by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veritex during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 75.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, demand, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts, as well as commercial deposit and financial institution money market accounts.

