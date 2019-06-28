Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VIAV. Morgan Stanley set a $13.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viavi Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Northland Securities set a $16.00 target price on Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Viavi Solutions from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.81.

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

VIAV opened at $13.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.19. Viavi Solutions has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $14.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.12 and a beta of 0.98.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $265.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.86 million. Viavi Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total transaction of $204,698.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,750 shares of company stock valued at $267,809. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $23,704,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $26,300,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $18,286,000. Toronado Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $13,751,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,624,562 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,872,000 after buying an additional 1,151,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.52% of the company’s stock.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

Featured Article: What is a capital gains distribution?

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.