VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, an increase of 10.3% from the May 15th total of 32,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 60,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VOC stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $5.07. 42,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,661. VOC Energy Trust has a one year low of $3.32 and a one year high of $6.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.91.

Get VOC Energy Trust alerts:

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.61 million during the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 93.68%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VOC. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 4th quarter worth $982,000. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,824 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the period.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded VOC Energy Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

About VOC Energy Trust

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has a 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2017, its underlying properties had interests in 492.5 net producing wells and 55,736.9 net acres; and had proved reserves of approximately 3.4 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe) attributable to the portion of the Kansas underlying properties, and approximately 4.6 MMBoe attributable to the Texas underlying properties.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for VOC Energy Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOC Energy Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.