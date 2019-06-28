Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron Sells 275,000 Shares

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NYSE:VG) Director Jeffrey A. Citron sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.27, for a total transaction of $3,099,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,702,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,080,882.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

VG stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,223,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,073. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Vonage Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $14.73. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a P/E/G ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.63.

Vonage (NYSE:VG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. Vonage had a net margin of 0.99% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Vonage Holdings Corp. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Vonage by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,275,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,766,000 after buying an additional 756,455 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Vonage by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,786,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,213,000 after buying an additional 217,289 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Vonage by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,776,828 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,161,000 after buying an additional 111,267 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Vonage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,218,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vonage by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,462,431 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,497,000 after buying an additional 228,805 shares during the period. 85.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vonage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Summit Insights reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vonage in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.83.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. provides cloud communications services for businesses and consumers. It operates through two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment offers cloud-based Unified Communications as a Service solutions, such as integrated voice, text, video, data, collaboration, contact center, and mobile applications through flexible, scalable Session Initiation protocol based VoIP network; Communications Platform as a Service solutions to developers designed to enhance the businesses communicate with customers by embedding communications into apps, Websites, and business processes; and Vonage Business Cloud and Vonage Enterprise services.

