Wagerr Price Hits $0.0709 on Major Exchanges (WGR)

Wagerr (CURRENCY:WGR) traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 28th. Wagerr has a total market capitalization of $12.97 million and approximately $5,289.00 worth of Wagerr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wagerr token can now be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000605 BTC on major exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange, Crex24, YoBit and Livecoin. In the last seven days, Wagerr has traded 5.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00022037 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000097 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000034 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000195 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Wagerr Token Profile

WGR is a token. Wagerr’s total supply is 204,286,339 tokens and its circulating supply is 182,906,725 tokens. The Reddit community for Wagerr is /r/Wagerr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wagerr’s official website is www.wagerr.com. Wagerr’s official Twitter account is @wagerrx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Wagerr

Wagerr can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit, Waves Decentralized Exchange and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wagerr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wagerr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wagerr using one of the exchanges listed above.

