Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Short Interest Down 30.2% in June

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,805,900 shares, a decline of 30.2% from the May 15th total of 2,585,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

In other Weingarten Realty Investors news, Director Stephen A. Lasher sold 115,000 shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $3,363,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 101,797 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,562.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 103,158 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 660,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,388,000 after purchasing an additional 337,916 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments bought a new stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 161.0% during the 1st quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 116,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 92.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 229,097 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,728,000 after purchasing an additional 110,264 shares in the last quarter. 78.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,773. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $23.80 and a one year high of $32.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $119.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.40 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 44.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.76%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.30%.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2019, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 177 properties which are located in 17 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.