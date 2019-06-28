Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Stock Price Up 5.4%

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) rose 5.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $2.55 and last traded at $2.52. Approximately 353,287 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 669,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

WPRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen set a $3.00 target price on shares of Westport Fuel Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Westport Fuel Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.19.

The stock has a market capitalization of $344.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.56.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $73.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.23 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.07%. Sell-side analysts predict that Westport Fuel Systems Inc will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 113.5% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 435,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 231,752 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 58.1% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 141,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 51,900 shares during the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 23.3% in the first quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 390,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 73,640 shares during the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 2,079,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 110,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in Westport Fuel Systems by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,849,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,167,000 after acquiring an additional 989,800 shares in the last quarter. 20.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for the transportation application worldwide. It operates through Transportation and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers fuel systems and components a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

