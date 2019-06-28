Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Short Interest Up 16.0% in June

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 81,300 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the May 15th total of 70,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 69,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,666 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 18,171.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

NYSE:WHG traded up $2.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.02. 806,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.27. Westwood Holdings Group has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 7.96 and a quick ratio of 7.96.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.86 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 17.02%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.