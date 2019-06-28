Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) shares rose 6.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.74 and last traded at $35.20. Approximately 806,278 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,400% from the average daily volume of 53,767 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91. The company has a current ratio of 7.96, a quick ratio of 7.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $289.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 17.02%. The business had revenue of $23.86 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WHG. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 961.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 56,930 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,936,000 after buying an additional 51,569 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 732,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,895,000 after buying an additional 38,883 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 216.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 34,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in Westwood Holdings Group during the 4th quarter worth $793,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 124,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,231,000 after buying an additional 17,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile (NYSE:WHG)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

