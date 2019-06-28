William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of William Lyon Homes in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

William Lyon Homes stock opened at $18.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $675.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 1.45. William Lyon Homes has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $455.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.18 million. William Lyon Homes had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that William Lyon Homes will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WLH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,448,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,480,000 after acquiring an additional 931,224 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,760,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,820,000 after acquiring an additional 777,409 shares in the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in William Lyon Homes in the first quarter worth $9,890,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 324,333 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,465,000 after acquiring an additional 242,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP grew its position in William Lyon Homes by 6.5% in the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,397,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,842,000 after acquiring an additional 146,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

William Lyon Homes Company Profile

William Lyon Homes, together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family detached and attached homes in California, Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, and Texas. It sells its homes primarily to entry-level, first-time move-up, and second-time move-up homebuyers.

