Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Wpp Plc (LON:WPP) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,189.17 ($15.54).

WPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Liberum Capital decreased their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,375 ($17.97) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 905 ($11.83) price target on shares of WPP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of WPP from GBX 1,070 ($13.98) to GBX 1,090 ($14.24) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,010 ($13.20) target price on shares of WPP in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WPP from GBX 960 ($12.54) to GBX 1,015 ($13.26) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Shares of WPP stock traded up GBX 11.20 ($0.15) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 990.20 ($12.94). The stock had a trading volume of 2,447,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,860,000. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75. WPP has a 12 month low of GBX 791 ($10.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,323.50 ($17.29). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 965.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.91, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.96.

In other WPP news, insider Cindy Rose purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 951 ($12.43) per share, for a total transaction of £76,080 ($99,412.00). Also, insider Mark Read sold 20,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 968 ($12.65), for a total transaction of £194,606.72 ($254,288.15).

WPP Company Profile

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

